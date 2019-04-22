Kenya: Omurwa Saves Mathare, Sofapaka Keep Chase

Nairobi — Johnstone Omurwa scored in the last minute of play as Mathare United came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Vihiga United in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence Luvanda and Dennis Wafula had given the home side a 2-0 lead but with 10 minutes to go saw that lead chopped off.

Cliff Nyakeya halved the deficit nine minutes from time with his seventh goal of the season before Omurwa ensured the slum boys travelled back with a point with a late goal.

Elsewhere, Sofapaka moved top of the standings temporarily with a 1-0 win over Sony Sugar at the Awendo Stadium courtesy of Umaru Kassumba's penalty. The victory sees Batoto ba Mungu go top with 48 points, three ahead of Gor Mahia.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, Mathare who earlier in the week vowed to fight for the title despite their chances looking ever so slim went in for victory with confidence after the midweek win over Nzoia Sugar in Nairobi.

But, they found themselves chasing the game with Luvanda breaking the deadlock with a delightful freekick from the edge of the box after just eight minutes.

Mathare pushed for an equalizer and had late chances with Omurwa's header from the edge of the sox yard box off a Cliff Nyakeya freekick going inches over the bar while James Kinyanjui forced the Vihiga keeper to a good save with a low shot a minute to the break.

In the second half, Vihiga came in with their efforts arrowed at sealing the victory and in the 63rd minute, Mike Isabwa forced keeper Allan Owiny to a good save after connecting to a Wafula cross.

Wafula took matters into his own hands four minutes later, when he side stepped Owiny to easily tap into the box after a quick change of passes with Amos Kigadi.

The Mathare never say die attitude saw them fight for a point with Nyakeya getting one back nine minutes to time with a well taken shot. Omurwa then ensured the points were shared with a low shot from the edge of the box.