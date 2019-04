Nairobi — Kenyans have a reason to smile after the weatherman predicted rain after a prolonged drought that risked spinning the country into hunger.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, Sunday afternoon there will be showers and thunderstorms over Western Kenya, Southern and Central Rift Valley.

This also include Nairobi and Central Highlands.

This is expected to continue in the next one week when moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the same areas.