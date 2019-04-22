Uganda: Love-Struck Zari Can't Stop Talking About Her Newfound Bae

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is in love and is letting the whole world know about it.

The mother of five has lately been been showering her new beau with words of affection on social media.

In her latest post, Zari explains how the bitter breakup Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz left with mistrust for men.

She further explains that she is a woman who gives one hundred percent into the relationship, including building the man in her life by advising him on how he can double or triple their finances.

NEWFOUND LOVE

However, with her newfound love, whom she only identifies as Mr M, Zari says she is learning new rules.

For starters, the 38-year-old single mother with five children reveals that her new love is has shown the willingness to accept her how she is.

"I've been there before and it still doesn't make any sense to me. Yea I am weak, I need to accept, Wana know why? I give my all. I build my men, I'm not the type that takes, I'm the type that looks at what we have and consider how we can double or triple the blessings," Zari says in the post.

"With you I've learnt so much, I appreciate life itself because of your humbleness. I always imagined my forever but didn't have an idea what my forever looked like. 5 kids, other guys etc but you still found me the sexiest woman alive. Wooooo ain't I so blessed," she adds in a line that is clearly directed to the man in her life.

BITTER BREAKUP

Zari ends her lengthy post by confessing her love to Mr M and how blessed she is to have found someone whom she is considering spending the rest of her life with.

"I love you so much Mr M, it's not the material things you shower me with, I've seen those and even bigger and better. But, it's you, your heart, your whole being and how you make me and my kids feel. It takes a lot of courage from YOU Mr M.. 5kids, 38, wow... . you Heaven sent babe, that said, I end here! I l you M," wrote Zari.

Zari's first marriage to the late Ivan Ssemwanga did not go well and she separated from him taking her three sons from that marriage to live with in South Africa.

Thereafter, she cohabited with Tanzanian musician Nasibu Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz, and had two children together.

Diamond and Zari broke up in a bitter separation that was highly publicised by the media.