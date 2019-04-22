Kenyatta Eulogizes Jonathan as Political Leaders Condole With Moi Family

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his message of condolences to the family of the late Jonathan Moi, who was the eldest son of retired President Daniel arap Moi.

Mr Kenyatta eulogized Jonathan as a humble, kind, generous and courageous person who will be remembered for pioneering exploits in motorsport as a rally driver.

"I have received the news this morning of the passing away of my friend and brother Jonathan Toroitich Moi with great shock and disbelief," said President Kenyatta.

"As I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to your Excellency, your family and friends, I pray God to grant each one of you the grace and strength to bear with the big loss," the president added.

GREAT LOSS

Retired President Mwai Kibaki also offered his messages of encouragement to the Moi family for their great loss.

"My thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency Daniel arap Moi and his family at this moment of loss. A self-effacing and private person, Jonathan will be remembered for his breakthroughs in motor sporting, farming and business," said Mr Mwai Kibaki.

Other national leaders who joined in condoling with the family by sending their messages of encouragement include Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga among others.

Here are some of their glowing tributes to Jonathan:

Deputy President William Ruto: "Saddened by the passing on of Jonathan Toroitich, son of former President Moi. Jonathan made his name as an enthusiastic, competitive and masterful rally driver. He was sociable, affable and loved a good laugh."

Raila Odinga: "My family and that of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga send deeply felt condolences to President Daniel arap Moi following the death of Jonathan Moi earlier today. We wish strength to the former President and his family to bear the loss. May God grant peace to the family at this sad moment."

Chief Justice David Maraga: "I have learnt with great sadness about the demise of Mr Jonathan Moi, son of former President Daniel arap Moi. Jonathan was well known as an outstanding rally driver in the heyday of the Safari Rally. May God give Mzee Moi and his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss."

Musalia Mudavadi: "It is with profound shock Tessie and I have learnt of the passing on of Jonathan Moi. Our heartfelt condolences to HE Daniel Arap Moi, Jonathan Moi's family, the entire Moi family and to their relatives and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time."

Prof James Ole Kiyiapi: "Our sincere condolences, and prayers to family of retired President Daniel Arap Moi. I didn't know Jonathan Moi personally but my eldest brother did, said he was a warm and sociable person, he had great admiration for him. Let us honour and respect the family's privacy."

The Moi's family Press secretary confirmed Lee Njiru, confirmed the death of Mr Jonathan on Saturday morning, saying that a detailed statement on his death would be issued later.