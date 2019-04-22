Kenya: 24 Illegal Immigrants Arrested on Transit in Isiolo County

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday arrested 24 illegal immigrants in Merti, Isiolo county.

Those arrested comprised 18 Ethiopians and six Eritreans.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted while being driven through the bush from Moyale to Nairobi to avoid detection.

Yesterday,Twenty four Aliens-18Ethiopians &6Eritreans-were arrested at #Merti following a combined operation by the security Team.The immigrants were found being driven thro' the bush from Moyale to Nrb to avoid detection. Driver Escaped bt being sought. To be charged on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eu7ORwK2M2

IN POLICE CUSTODY

The drive of the vehicle is however is still at large while the 24 aliens are being held in police custody awaiting to be charged in court on Tuesday.

In October last year, the police arrested 63 aliens of Eritrean origin from Ethiopia in Marsabit. They included several children aged below 15 years.

According to the County commander Wachira Mathenge, the aliens were being transported in different vehicles along the Moyale-Marsabit road.