Kenya: Man Lynched for Refusing to Bury His Son Who Committed Suicide

A Murang'a court clerk was killed in a house fire on Friday by a mob who were angered by his decision to block the burial of his son.

Stanley Kanyoro's son Daniel Macharia is said to have committed suicide on Thursday last week due to domestic problems.

The incident happened in Gitumbi Village in Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

The father swore not to bury his son within his farm since he separated with the boy's mother many years ago.

ANGRY MOURNERS

Mourners had gathered at Kanyoro's late mother's homestead to plan for the burial when he got wind of the news.

He is said to have rushed to the homestead, armed with an axe and started chasing away the mourners.

"After chasing the mourners away, they immediately regrouped and turned against Kanyoro who ran away and locked himself inside the house," said Taziana Wanjiru, an eye witness.

PETROL BOMBS

From the safety of the house, Kanyoro is said to have hurled insults at the mourners, which further angered them. It is at that point that they threw petrol bombs inside the house which exploded into a huge fire.

Firefighter arrived at the scene of the incident but unfortunately by that time Kanyoro had already been burnt to death.

According to the residents, Kanyoro and his first wife separated a while back leaving him with three children.