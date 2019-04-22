Rwanda: Nshizirungu Posts 24 Points as REG Beat Espoir to Stay Top

Patrick Nshizirungu scored a game high 24 points to inspire Rwanda Energy Group (REG) to a 75-57 victory over Espoir in the Bank of Bank of Kigali Basketball National League on Friday.

With the victory, REG ensured that Espoir are winless in the two sides' last seven games in all competitions since January 2018.

Patrick Ngwijuruvugo's side dominated the game from the off, taking all the quarters; 13-11, 19-18, 20-18 and 23-10 en route to the easy win at Amahoro Indoor Stadium as they improved their win ratio to 11:1 this term.

In the meantime, champions Patriots also bounced back to their winning ways in style with a 71-58 victory over IPRC-South following two consecutive defeats at IPRC-Kigali and Espoir.

REG top the table standings with 23 points, two ahead of second-placed Patriots.

Saturday

IPRC-South 58-71 Patriots

Friday

REG 75-57 Espoir

APR 70-63 UGB