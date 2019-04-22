21 April 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nshizirungu Posts 24 Points as REG Beat Espoir to Stay Top

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Patrick Nshizirungu scored a game high 24 points to inspire Rwanda Energy Group (REG) to a 75-57 victory over Espoir in the Bank of Bank of Kigali Basketball National League on Friday.

With the victory, REG ensured that Espoir are winless in the two sides' last seven games in all competitions since January 2018.

Patrick Ngwijuruvugo's side dominated the game from the off, taking all the quarters; 13-11, 19-18, 20-18 and 23-10 en route to the easy win at Amahoro Indoor Stadium as they improved their win ratio to 11:1 this term.

In the meantime, champions Patriots also bounced back to their winning ways in style with a 71-58 victory over IPRC-South following two consecutive defeats at IPRC-Kigali and Espoir.

REG top the table standings with 23 points, two ahead of second-placed Patriots.

Saturday

IPRC-South 58-71 Patriots

Friday

REG 75-57 Espoir

APR 70-63 UGB

Rwanda

Robertinho Urges Rayon Players to Stay Grounded After APR Win

Roberto Oliveira'Robertinho' Goncalves has insisted that his Rayon Sports players cannot afford to get carried away… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.