Rwanda: Kwibuka25 - Top Chinese Official Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

National unity and social harmony are the foundation of development and progress of a country, Zheng Jianbang, the Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has said.

Zheng made the comments on Saturday while paying tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, where remains of over 250,000 victims are laid.

He laid a wreath in honour of the victims of the Genocide as well as took a tour of the different sections of the memorial.

"National unity and social harmony serve as the foundation of development and progress of any country," he wrote in the visitors' book at the memorial centre.

Zheng is leading a delegation of Chinese lawmakers who are in Rwanda for a four-day visit aiming at enhancing relations between the two countries.

They are expected to hold talks with Rwandan lawmakers, as well as visit different areas in the country before leaving on Tuesday this week.

They will also participate in the official opening of the Administrative Office Complex in Kimihurura, Kigali today, a government building constructed with assistance from the Chinese government.

The complex will host among other public institutions, the office of Prime Minister.

Construction works for the $37m complex started back in 2016.

Commenting on Zheng's visit, Senator Michel Rugema said that China and Rwanda have good relations not only at the parliamentary level but also in other spheres of governance.

According to Rugema, members of the Rwandan parliament last year visited China and held talks with their Chinese counterparts.

Besides President's Xi's landmark visit to Rwanda in 2018, there have been a number of high-level visits in recent years between the two countries, ranging from political to business delegations.