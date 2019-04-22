Rwanda: Qatari Emir in Rwanda for Three-Day State Visit

The Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Rwanda on Sunday, leading a high-powered delegation of senior government officials and business executives from the Gulf state.

He is in the country for a three-day state visit.

Upon his arrival yesterday, the Emir, together with his host, President Paul Kagame witnessed the signing of four bilateral agreements between the two countries

The signing, which was preceded by a tete-a-tete between the two leaders, took place at Village Urugwiro in Kacyiru.

The agreements were signed in the areas of culture, sports, cooperation in the field of tourism and business events.

The two countries also signed agreements between Aviation Travel and Logistics (ATL) and Qatar Airways.

ATL is the parent company of the national carrier, RwandAir.

The visit by the Emir of Qatar follows one by the country's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, last month.

Prior to this, President Kagame had visited the country last year.

The two nations have been working to increase cooperation in various aspects including diplomatic cooperation, political dialogue as well as different potential investments in Agriculture, technology, mining, transport, tourism.

In February this year, Members of Parliament approved a bilateral investment treaty between Rwanda and Qatar that was signed last year.

During the approval, parliament was informed that Rwanda is already in talks with potential investors from Qatar who have expressed keen interest in investing in coffee, education and agriculture among other areas.

The two nations also have pacts that cover air services business, reciprocal promotion and protection of investments and a memorandum of understanding on economic, commercial as well as technical cooperation.

Qatar and Rwanda also share ties through agreements in civil aviation, with Qatar Airways, the Gulf State's flag carrier, operating direct flights to Rwanda since 2012.

Following the signing of the agreements, President Kagame hosted a dinner in honour of his guest and his delegation.