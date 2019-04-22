Rwanda: Women Football - Scandinavia Face AS Kigali With Sights On Top Spot

Scandinavia will have their sights set on the top spot when they take on AS Kigali in the Women's Football League at Kigali Stadium on Monday.

The game starts at 3pm.

Rubavu-based Scandinavia, who finished second in their maiden season last year, are keen on ending AS Kigali's dominance after the latter won the league title back-to-back in the last ten seasons-since dethroning now-defunct APR in 2010.

In an interview with Times Sport on Sunday, Scandinavia coach Radjab Bizimuremyi said: "The players are fit and the mood in the team is fantastic, we are going to do everything possible to get all the three points."

With both teams level at 21 points, the City of Kigali-sponsored side top the table standings courtesy of a superior goal difference.

For Shaban Mbarushimana, the AS Kigali head coach, the mission remains the same. "To maintain our perfect start, and win it unbeaten."

Meanwhile, Kamonyi humiliated Gakenke 6-0 on Saturday as strugglers Rugende endured a 4-0 loss at the hands of ES Mutunda. Inyemera and AS Kabuye played out a 1-all draw, while Rambura also held Bugesera in an identical draw.

After seven match rounds, unbeaten AS Kigali and Scandinavia jointly top the table with 21 points each, Rambura are third with 16 points, with ES Mutunda (13) completing top four.

Gakenke are at the bottom with only one point.

Monday

AS Kigali Vs Scandinavia 3pm

Saturday

Kamonyi 6-0 Gakenke

Rugende 0-4 ES Mutunda

Inyemera 1-1 AS Kabuye

Rambura 1-1Bugesera