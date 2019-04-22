South Africa: Fire Extinguished On Signal Hill

A fire that broke out on the slopes of Signal Hill on Monday morning has been extinguished in less than an hour.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire was spotted just before 07:00 and that fire fighters extinguished the blaze at 07:41.

"One fire engine and a water tanker were dispatched to the incident," Carelse said.

"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined."

In January this year, another fire broke out on Lion's Head lower slope near Quarry Hill in Cape Town, eventually spreading to Signal Hill and Sea Point.

A number of firefighters and fire fighting vehicles were called onto the scene, ensuring that the fire did not spread into the suburban areas.

Source: News24