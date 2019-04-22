Botswana: Ramaphosa Acts to Smooth Relations With Botswana After Bridgette Radebe Controversy

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa quietly sent International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to Botswana this week to smooth the waters after a storm erupted about his sister-in-law Bridgette Radebe's alleged interference in succession politics in the neighbouring country.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met recently with Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi, an olive branch in hand, after reports that prominent South African businesswoman Bridgette Radebe got involved in the presidential campaign of a rival candidate, former foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi. Even though Radebe has downplayed her involvement in Venson-Moitoi's campaign in the run-up to the Botswana Democratic Party's elective conference earlier this month, the Gaborone-based Sunday Standard is this weekend reporting on its front page that Radebe is facing a possible travel ban to Botswana.

On Thursday Masisi posted the following on his Facebook page:

"This morning I received a special envoy of South African President, Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, in the person of the Honourable Minister of International Relations & Cooperation, Hon. Lindiwe Sisulu at Office of President.

"The special envoy conveyed a message from President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterating the long standing and excellent relations subsisting between Botswana and South Africa. The message assured that despite the recent media reports, relations between the...