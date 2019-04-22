21 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Knights V Lions Clash Abandoned in Kimberley

Cape Town — Rain continued to influence the CSA T20 Challenge on Saturday after the Round 6 encounter between the Knights and Highveld Lions had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled in Kimberley.

It was the sixth no result out of 18 matches played thus far and third for the bottom-placed hosts.

It meant the winless Central Franchise remained rooted to the foot of the table now with six points, two behind the Dolphins with four games to play.

For the Lions it was a second abandoned match, but the two points gained allowed them to draw level on 17 points with the Cape Cobras at the summit.

The next set of matches for both sides takes place on Monday.

Source: Sport24

