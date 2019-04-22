South Africa: Man Killed, Two Injured After Car Breaks Down On R300 in Cape Town

A man was killed and two others injured after being hit on a highway in Cape Town, apparently after their vehicle broke down, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday.

The men's Opel came to a stop on the R300, just before the N2 in Mitchells Plain, around 20:00 on Saturday.

"The three occupants of the Opel got out of the vehicle and were struck by a Nissan light motor vehicle," Africa said.

The accident brings to eight the number of fatalities on the province's road over Easter weekend.

