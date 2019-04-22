21 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Killed, Two Injured After Car Breaks Down On R300 in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man was killed and two others injured after being hit on a highway in Cape Town, apparently after their vehicle broke down, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Sunday.

The men's Opel came to a stop on the R300, just before the N2 in Mitchells Plain, around 20:00 on Saturday.

"The three occupants of the Opel got out of the vehicle and were struck by a Nissan light motor vehicle," Africa said.

The accident brings to eight the number of fatalities on the province's road over Easter weekend.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Condemns Sri Lanka Blasts, Sends Condolences From SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday at churches and hotels, which left… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.