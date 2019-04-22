Kenya: Relief for Teachers as TSC Reviews Transfer Rules

Teachers being transferred to new work stations have received a major relief from their employer after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) reviewed the policy guiding the exercise.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said the commission has adopted a new method of evaluating the transfer cases before they are executed.

"The commission is vetting each teacher's case to ascertain their employment status before effecting transfers," said Mrs Macharia.

She said this is intended to ensure that all relevant factors are considered before any transfer is affected.

Previously, teachers who were being transferred had to report to their new stations before making appeals.

"In December, 2018, the commission transferred 3,094 teachers but only 360 appealed against the transfers. The appeals were considered and appropriate determinations made expeditiously based on the terms and conditions of service," Mrs Macharia told the National Assembly's Education Committee.

TSC also gave in to requests by Kenya Secondary School heads association (Kessha) that those with medical complications and old age be exempted from the transfers.

Mrs Macharia said teachers with medical conditions and those above 56 years will not be transferred under the delocalization policy anymore and instead only newly recruited teachers will be delocalised.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) have opposed the transfer of teachers outside their home counties.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori said in case the teachers are transferred the issue of house allowance which is not universal should be addressed.

At the same time, a total of 8,018 teachers both in primary and secondary schools have been hired to replace those who have exited the service.

Mrs Macharia said the replacement is for those who left the service between June 2018 to January 2019.

"Replacement of teachers who exit service ensures that learners are not left un-attended due to exit of their previous teachers. The policy of the commission is to ensure continuity in teaching and learning process," Macharia said.