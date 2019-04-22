Zimbabwe: Sauti Sol Lays It Short and Sweet

Award-winning Kenyan music group, Sauti Sol, comprising of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Delvin Mudigi and guitarist Polycarp Otieno left a bumper crowd that turned out for the popular music concert, Unplugged at Wingate Golf Club over the weekend asking for more.

Having been marinated and readied for Kenyan Afro-pop-quartet performance by rising pop star, Tamy, scores of music lovers who attended the event were quickly clouded into Kenyan dance moves which the group did not waste time to introduce as soon as they got on stage.

Though the dancing moment only lasted for an hour, the popular group belted a hit-laden playlist, among them Melanin, Short n Sweet and Kuliko Jana while showing off musical skills on drums, guitars and saxophones.

Their performance was also boosted by the close connection between Swahili and Shona languages which made it easy for revellers to easily tune in to Sauti Sol's Swahili songs as they could pick a word or two.

Enjoying their maiden performance on Zimbabwean soil, one of the group members, Baraza could not believe this country's beautiful scenery compared to what foreign news organisations report.

"In everything you do with the integrity you hold, you are representing this continent. I wanna tell you tonight that we have a big burden on our shoulders but we are bigger than our problems. Everything I hear about Zimbabwe on the news is not what I see when I come here.

"This place is F****ng beautiful, I'm telling you, man, I want to be very honest. The CNN and all these guys may say all this s**t about Zimbabwe but that is not what we see when we come here," he said to a loud roar of cheering.

They also performed Neria to honour the late music icon Dr Oliver Mtukudzi who succumbed to diabetes on 23 January this year.

Their flawless act complimented an oozing taste of class and elegance that embalmed this year's first edition of Unplugged.

By the time they left the stage, revellers were still anticipating more.

The next edition of Unplugged will be on 11 August.

