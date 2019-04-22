South Africa: Willowvale Community Praised for Handed Alleged Rapist Over

Eastern Cape police commended the Willowvale community for bringing in a man on Sunday who is accused of raping a child and her elderly grandmother.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 36-year-old was formally arrested on Sunday when residents of Mahasana Village found him and handed him over for justice to take its course.

The man is accused of kicking down the door of the home of the 69-year-old granny and her 10-year-old grandchild on Good Friday just before midnight.

The child was raped first, and the granny was raped afterwards.

The granny was able to tell residents who it was and the residents went to look for him. They eventually found him and gave him to Willowvale police on Sunday.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 23.

Manatha said that Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu, praised the community of Mahasana Village, Willowvale, for their help.

"He also thanked the community as they did not take law into their hands, but contacted police so that the law can take its course," said Manatha.

Source: News24