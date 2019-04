Armed gangsters killed a night watchman when they raided the home of a businessman in Ngurui village, Kirinyaga County.

Mr Benson Kihoro, 55 was killed when the gangsters raided the home of Mr John Mwangi, who works in Mombasa.

They also robbed the househelp of Sh19,500 and stole electronic equipment, gas cylinders and other property.

Police took Mr Kihoro's badly mutilated body to the Karatina Hospital Mortuary.