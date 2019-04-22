21 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating a Missing Elderly Man

The Giyani police have launched a massive search operation after the disappearance of 59-year-old Hlayisi Reckson Rikhotso from Mageva village. It is reported that Rikhotso is mentally disabled and left home on 20 April 2019.

Police and family tried in vain to locate him around Mageva village and Tshilidzini hospital. There is no description of the type of clothes he was wearing during his disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist to reunite Rikhotso with his family is urgently required to contact Captain Makhubela on 0827290327, or crime stop number 0860010111, crime line sms 32211 or contact the nearest police station.

