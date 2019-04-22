Zimbabwe: ZCTU Chief Blasts Mwonzora Over Vote Rigging Accusations

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary general, Japhet Moyo has dismissed recent claims by Douglas Mwonzora that the former failed to protect him from alleged vote fraud which the ambitious MDC secretary general blames for his failure to secure nomination in his bid to lead the main opposition.

Moyo described the MDC lawmaker's claims as tantamount to dragging the labour movement into MDC's internal affairs.

He described this as "unfair and unethical".

"The labour federation in its own standing and in my personal capacity were never tasked to run the nomination process and for someone to then proceed to write a complaint to me purporting that I am part of an imaginary independent commission is unfair," Moyo told NewZimbabwe.com.

"If ever there was such an appointment, I was not formally advised and in any case, if the request had been put forward, it was not going to be automatic. It should have been approved by our General Council," he said.

Moyo, in a letter to Mwonzora, also copied to current MDC President Nelson Chamisa and the party's National Standing Committee, also expressed his displeasure over what he felt was an attempt to drag his name through the mire.

"I refer to your letter dated April 11 2019 in which you raise a number of grievances against the electoral processes in the MDC in which you refer to me as the chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission.

"Let me put it on record that Zimbabwe congress of trade unions are not aware of any involvement in MDC elections, more so our purported appointment to the so called independent electoral commission. We have not been formally approached on received any formal communication to that effect hence our absence in the whole process. ZCTU does not work on rumours and hearsay.

"It is unfortunate that you take it upon yourself to go to the media to tarnish my image and that of the ZCTU as an institution. The ZCTU would like to register and express its displeasure with such conduct," he said.

The MDC heads for its congress this May amid fierce jostling for positions by party hawks.

It is going to be the first elective process since the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai February last year.