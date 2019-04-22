Namibia: Nakathila Wins WBO Junior Lightweight Title

Lightweight boxer Jeremiah Nakathila beat his opponent Zoltan Kovacs in the eighth round of their bout at the Independence Legacy Fight Part Two tournament to win the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior lightweight title Saturday.

Nakathila's fight which was the main bout of the boxing tournament staged by the MTC Nestor 'Sunshine' Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy in Windhoek.

The Namibian boxer and his opponent from Hungary started the fight like a house on fire as they exchanged punches from the get-go. Nakathila brought Kovacs down in the first round, but he beat the count and continued with the fight.

Kovacs showed the Namibian public that he was a tough nut to crack as he absorbed any punch thrown at him by the Namibian. The Hungarian boxer was once again brought down in the seventh round, but he again beat the count.

In the eighth round, Nakathila intensified his work rate and made it rain on his opponent, which forced the referee to stop the fight just one minute and 30 seconds into that round.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Nakathila said he is ready for a world title fight, but said the call will come from his promoter.

"I had a good fight tonight because my opponent came to fight and I am sure the fans enjoyed it. Tonight, I showed the world that I am ready to challenge for the world title," said Nakathila.

In other fights on the night, Mikka Shonena successfully defended his WBO Africa welterweight title against Shadrack Ignas of Tanzania. Shonena beat his opponent with a technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round of a 12-round bout.

Harry Simon Junior, who is in a class of his own at the moment, beat Andreas Nghinananye in the first round of their eight-round bout to be crowned the Namibian junior welterweight champion.

Paulinus Paulus also knocked out Limbani Masamba of Malawi in the first round in a middleweight fight, while Emmanuel Mungandjela knocked out Chikondi Makawa of Malawi in the fourth round of their welterweight fight.

The only fight on the night that was decided on points was between Timoteus Shuulula and Niikoti Johannes in a super bantamweight bout. Johannes won the fight on a split decision as the judges scored the fight 56-57, 57-56 and 56-58.

Walter Kautondokwa's fight against Jacob Maganga of Tanzania did not take place, as did the fight of Onesmus Nekundi and Joseph Joseph. - Nampa