South Africa: Giyani Police Launch Search for Missing Man

press release

Police in Giyani have launched a search operation after the disappearance of a mentally disabled male, Mtileni Fanuel Tirhani from Makosha village who went missing on 20 April 2019.

It is reported that Fanuel left home without informing anyone about his destination. Numerous attempts to locate him at friends and family were not successful. He was last seen wearing a grey trouser with light grey shirt and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist to locate Fanuel is urgently required to contact Captain Makhubela on 0827290327 or crime stop number 0860010111, crime line sms 32211 or contact the nearest police station.