South Africa: Intelligence Driven K-9 Operation Lands Suspect Behind Bars for Selling Cannabis

Efforts to eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs which are believed to be major crime contributors, remains a priority for the Western Cape Police, despite recent changes to legalisation that has legalised the private cultivation and consumption of Dagga. However, the selling or dealing in prohibited drugs remains an offence that need to be policed.

Members attached to the Outeniqua K-9 (Dog Unit) earlier today acted on information they received and clamped down on the illegal dealing in cannabis when they closed down a shop within two hours after it opened for business for the first time.

Information led members to the shop that is situated in Sedgefield and with the search that ensued found and confiscated a substantial amount of merchandise containing various forms of cannabis packaged in the shop. The merchandise included Cannabis oils, sweets, cookies/rusks, white widow, wedding cake, crossed with Gelato33, and Gorilla cookies, all of these containing Cannabis. Police also confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash.

The value of the confiscated merchandise is estimated at about R80 000-00.

A 31-year-old suspect from Wilderness was arrested on the spot and is scheduled to make a court appearance in the Knysna magistrates' court as soon as he has been charged. He faces a charge of Illegal dealing in Drugs (Cannabis).

Western Cape Provincial management has commended the members involved for their commitment to eradicate drugs and also encourage them to continue with their endeavours to rid our community of criminals involved in the illegal selling of drugs which contributes towards the commission of other serious crimes.