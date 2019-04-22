Kenya: Records Fall at Eldoret Marathon

Beijing Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and the 2017 Daegu Marathon champion Mathew Kisorio broke the course records during the second edition of Eldoret City Marathon on Sunday.

Aiyabei broke the record previously held by Sharon Cherop (2:29:57), timing 2:27:17 to beat Vivian Kiplagat, who clocked 2:28:06, while Elizabeth Lumokol was in third place running 2:33:00.

Fresh from Nagoya Women Marathon where she was in third place, Aiyabei managed to break from the leading pack after 10km leading all the way to the tape.

"I didn't expect to win this race today because last month I was in another race where I emerged third," said the athlete.

The athlete, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County said that she will be taking a break before she starts her build up for the next season.

"I will be eyeing to run in one of the major marathons in the next season and my prayer is to do well and be in the podium. For now, I will be taking a break before I embark on my training," said the champion.

Kiplagat read from the same script with Aiyabei after winning in Milan Marathon on the April 7.

Kisorio on his part, managed to beat a competitive field before winning the race in 2:12:38 lowering the course record by four seconds ahead of David Kiplimo, who clocked 2:12:51 as Kenneth Kemboi settled for third in 2:15:43.

According to Kisorio, the race was tough because of the high altitude, but he had focused on the prize.

"The race was tough but my good training helped me because I broke from the leading pack early and that saved me," said the Kapsabet-based athlete.

The athlete also urged the upcoming youth to practice clean sport, because it doesn't help and it will ruin them in future.

"I want to urge the athletes to always run clean because I have been there and I really suffered before my comeback. I won the race today and it was a clean win," said Kisorio.

More than 1,000 athletes took to the streets of Eldoret in a bid to win the race that is the best paying so far in the country.

The winners went home 3.5 million shillings richer with top 20 athletes being rewarded.

Women

1. Valary Aiyabei - 2:27.17

2. Vivian Kiplagat - 2:28.06

3. Elizabeth Lumokol- 2:33.00

4. Lydia Cheromei -2:33.09

5. Vitaline Kibii-2:36.13

Men

1. Mathew Kisorio- 2:12.38

2. David Kiplimo -2:12.51

3. Kenneth Kemboi-2:15.43

4. Kenneth Korir-2:15.59

5. Henry Kosgey -2:16.07