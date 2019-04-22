Kenya: Ex-Convict Among Gangsters Killed By Police in Shoot-Out

Police Sunday gunned down three suspected criminals in Mariakani, Kilifi County.

Among the three was Simon Kinyua who, together with his three accomplices, recently robbed two businessmen of Sh660,000 in Rabai, Kilifi.

Kinyua is also behind the killing of a Mombasa-based police officer Jared Oroko whom he gunned down in Taita Taveta last month when he was being pursued.

Police recovered two AK47 rifles and 59 rounds of ammunitions from the criminals.

Rabai sub-county Police Commander David Maina said the suspects were on motorcycles robbing people when they were alerted.

"After receiving information, we followed the gangsters who had fled to Mariakani. We alerted our highway patrol unit who caught up with them. They were asked to surrender but they shot at our officers and two of them were shot dead on the spot," said Mr Maina.

He said the third suspect escaped and went into hiding in a kitchen of a house nearby.

"I personally went into the house and asked him to surrender but he came out with a knife and wanted to stab it but one of officer felled him," said Mr Maina.

He said the fourth suspect who is a boda boda rider has been taken into custody for interrogation.

The Rabai sub-county police chief said the gangsters were carrying the firearms in a basket as they rode along the roads attacking people.

Kinyua is an ex-convict who has spent time in jail after being convicted of robbery with violence.

Police say has been leading a group of notorious gangsters that have conducted a series of attacks on M-Pesa shops and petrol stations mostly in Mombasa.

He is also part of the group that robbed a woman of her handbag at gunpoint in Makande in an incident which was captured on CCTV and went viral.

The undated video clip captured three men walking past their victim at an M-Pesa shop before two of them turn on the woman brandishing a gun.

Five men who are suspected to be part of the gang were arrested and two motorcycles confiscated.

Police identified the suspects as Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mohamed Hassan, Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Evans Munyoki Mburiro and Mutonyi Nzamba.