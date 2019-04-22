Kenya: Young Kemboi Obliterates the Field in Naivasha Race

Diminutive runner, Emmanuel Kemboi, conquered a field of more than 100 athletes to win men's 21km race in Lake Naivasha Half Marathon on Sunday in Nakuru County.

The Eldoret-based runner stayed with the leading pack before breaking away at the 19km mark to win in a time of 63 minutes and 40.00 seconds

A tiring Sospeter Kipchirchir from Eldama Ravine, who had led for most of the race, settled for second position in a time of 64:18:09.

Kipchirchir was left gasping for breath asthe race winner Kemboi opened a gap of 100 metres on him heading to the finish line. Completing the podium places was Elgeyo Marakwet-based Hilary Mosop, who recorded a time of 64:34:05, followed by promising runner Jimna Kariuki who clocked 64:40: 30.

In top form

Race winner Kemboi said he had regained top form, having been plagued by injuries for the better part of last year.

"Participating in the Naivasha race was part of my training programme and I am happy that I have won here, although the competition was not as tough as I had anticipated," said Kemboi.

In the women's category, front-running Gladys Koech from Baringo graduated to the 21km in style, winning in a time of 74:40:26.

The runner who has previously participated in 1okm races effortless obliterated the field after leading from gun to tape.

She was followed by Bomet-based Norah Chebet who romped home in a time of 75:03:02, followed by Lydia Simiyu who posted a time of 75:17:08.

Caren Cheptoek came fourth in at time of 76:25:02, with Catherine Syokau completing the top five in a time of 77:42:33.

The race was organised to raise money for the construction of a vocation centre for people living with disability.

Nakuru County governor Lee Kinyanjui, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Nominated MP David Ole Sankok said the proposed project was timely.