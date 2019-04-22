21 April 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Community Urged to Help Locate Missing Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Public assistance is required to locate George Mabunda aged 33 from Vosloorus location. George went missing on 18 April 2019, while visiting a relative in Giyani location.

He was last spotted along R81 road walking from Giyani to Mooketsi. The victim was wearing a blue jean with a yellow T-shirt and blue sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist to reunite him with his family should urgently contact Captain Makhubela on 0827290327 or crime stop number 0860010111 or crime line sms number 32211 or should contact the nearest police station.

South Africa

Ramaphosa Condemns Sri Lanka Blasts, Sends Condolences From SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday at churches and hotels, which left… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.