South Africa: Community Urged to Help Locate Missing Man

Public assistance is required to locate George Mabunda aged 33 from Vosloorus location. George went missing on 18 April 2019, while visiting a relative in Giyani location.

He was last spotted along R81 road walking from Giyani to Mooketsi. The victim was wearing a blue jean with a yellow T-shirt and blue sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist to reunite him with his family should urgently contact Captain Makhubela on 0827290327 or crime stop number 0860010111 or crime line sms number 32211 or should contact the nearest police station.