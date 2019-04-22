Kenya: Eight Kenyans Killed in Car Racing Contest With Tanzanians

Eight Kenyans died on Sunday evening in a car racing contest between them and their Tanzanian counterparts in Namanga.

The incident which happened in Ol Donyo Sambu, 25 kilometres from Arusha town, involved two saloon cars, with one of the vehicles crashing into spectators.

Kajiado Deputy County Commissioner Charles Wambugu said details of the crash are still scanty.

“We have received information that eight people died in a car racing contest in which Kenyans and Tanzanians participated. We have since confirmed the eight of those who died are from Kenya," said Mr Wambugu.