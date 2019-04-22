Kenya: Birthday Girl Audrey Omaido Inspires Telkom Past Scorpions

Kenya international Audrey Omaido celebrated her 29th birthday with a classic goal as champions Telkom Kenya sunk Strathmore Scorpions 2-0 in women's hockey Premier League duel at City Park on Sunday.

Omaido intercepted a cross at Scorpions 16m zone, engaged fellow striker Jackline Mwangi in an exchange, before sending the past Scorpions keeper June Anyango eight minutes into the third quarter.

New signing Eleanor Chege put Telkom, who are chasing an unprecedented 20th successive title, ahead right before the end of the first quarter from another sizzling field goal.

The victory propelled Telkom to the top of the seven-team league standings with seven points and Omaido is quite ecstatic about it.

"It's an amazing feeling and a good experience playing for the local and continental champions and particularly to score on my birthday, "said Omaido, who is into her 11th year with Telkom.

"We are a good team since everyone goes an extra mile to make sure we play good hockey and achieve our targets. We also try hard to keep fit and uphold discipline off the pitch," said Omaido, the daughter of former Kenya rugby legend Jack Omaido.

Omaido advises upcoming hockey players to exercise patience and aim to go an extra mile that will differentiate them from the rest of the pack.

"They should always exhibit love for the game and aim for the growth and passion for the game," said Omaido.

In the men's Premier League match, Sailors forced former champions Nairobi Simba to a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

Johnstone Mulindi scored in the third minute to give Sailors the lead only for Shabaz Shah to level seconds later via a penalty corner, before completing his brace in the 27th minute from a field goal and hand Simba a 2-1 lead.

Then Mulindi fired home a beautiful field goal to also complete his double and level for Sailors three minutes to half time, as the second session yielded no goals.