Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chamisa Condole With Sri Lanka Over Deadly Easter Blasts

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his opposition arch-rival Nelson Chamisa of MDC Sunday took time to condole with the people of Sri Lanka following a series of terror attacks which claimed over 200 and left more injured in the South Asian country during Easter.

The two expressed their sorrows over the attacks through their Twitter pages.

Said President Emmerson Mnangagwa, "On behalf of all the people of Zimbabwe, I would like to express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. In the spirit of Easter, we must stand together and ensure love defeats hatred. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time."

Chamisa also wrote, "Our prayers & condolences are with the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches & hotels where hundreds of people have been killed & badly injured. Violence & terror are tools of weak cowards. The world must unite to flash out this barbarism & savagery."

The two Zimbabwean politicians join some world leaders and prominent individuals who have paid their condolences following the shock occurences.

At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more injured on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka when attackers unleashed an apparently coordinated series of suicide bombings that simultaneously targeted Christian churches and luxury hotels, and sent a wave a terror across the globe.

The explosions took place miles apart, and the targets included three Christian churches holding Easter services and three hotels, some commonly used by Western tourists.

In addition to those who were killed, at least 450 were wounded, according to officials with police, the Colombo Hospital, and St. Sebastian Church.

Most of the explosions were detonated by suicide bombers, according to the Sri Lankan Defence Ministry.