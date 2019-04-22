Zimbabwe: Unity, Sacrifice Key to Recovery - ED

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to unite and collectively work hard to overcome challenges facing the nation. In an Easter Holiday message to the nation, the President said unity, sacrifice and hard work were key to the country's economic recovery.

He said victory was certain and the nation should draw inspiration from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The President said Zimbabwe will triumph the same way Christ conquered death.

"As we celebrate Easter, we commemorate our Lord Jesus Christ's resurrection. The struggle and victory of light over darkness, of life over death.

"In Zimbabwe, we are currently undergoing our own struggle of light over darkness. As we walk the road of transformation and reform, we are guided by our Lord Jesus Christ's teachings of forgiveness, peace and love, and take comfort from his victory.

"For while the challenges we face are significant, we are resolute in our faith that with hard work, sacrifice and unity, we too will triumph," said President Mnangagwa. The President wished Zimbabweans a blessed Easter.

"On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe and the First Family, I would like to wish all Zimbabweans at home and abroad a blessed Easter. May the Almighty protect and bless our land," he said.

President Mnangagwa has since opened the avenue for dialogue with other political parties in Zimbabwe to ensure that they also have an input in the country's governance discourse.

So far a number of meetings involving political parties that participated in the July 30, 2018 general elections have been held.

Speaking at a recent inaugural session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission in Harare President Mnangagwa said his Government was pushing for national, peace, unity and harmony.

"My administration continues to push for greater national peace, unity and harmony and cohesion," said President Mnangagwa.

"Fully aware that a nation at peace with itself is a nation that can achieve socio economic development."

As such, the President said, the national dialogue platform will allow a broader cross section of the political players to express their views and input into the governance discourse of this country.

He said the Government was also committed to dialogue at across the entire region and beyond.

Government has also adopted the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), an economic blueprint which is expected to transform Zimbabwe into a upper middle income society by 2030.