South Sudan: Opposition Seeks Delay in Transitional Govt Formation

South Sudan's main opposition group Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) on Friday sought delay in the formation of a transitional government in May.

Puok Both Baluang, SPLM-IO's deputy director of information and public relations said the rush to form the government on May 12 is uncalled for, asking for extension of the pre-transitional period.

"Our call for (six months) extension is genuine, we didn't go back to Juba just for power but because of peace," he told Xinhua by phone from Khartoum.

Baluang said the opposition will not be rushed to form the transition government while the outstanding issues like security arrangements, number of states and enactment of the constitution are unresolved.

"There is no need to rush to form the government. We need to form transitional unity government (TGoNU) according to the signed peace agreement," he added.

Baluang disclosed that besides delay in creation of cantonment sites and unification of forces, the other unresolved issues include release of prisoners of war and federalism and devolution of powers to the states per the signed peace agreement. Michael Makuei Lueth, minister of information and broadcasting, had earlier downplayed the prospect of the parties failing to form the TGoNU.

The minister assured that the TGoNU will be formed in May as stipulated in the peace agreement signed by President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar in September 2018 in Ethiopia.

Political analysts have already dispelled fears on the peace process being affected by the ongoing political crisis in South Sudan's northern neighbor Sudan.

Xinhua