Kenya: Former President Daniel Moi's Son Dies in Nakuru

Photo: John Ngoroge/Daily Nation

Sylvia Toroitich Moi holds a portrait of her late husband, Jonathan Toroitich, at their home in Kabimoi Farm in Eldama Ravine.

Jonathan Toroitich Moi, the son of former President Daniel Moi, died Friday evening in Nakuru.

Ex-President Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru confirmed Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what caused Mr Toroitich's death.

In a brief telephone interview with Nation, Mr Njiru said the family will issue a detailed statement on Sunday.

“I have been asked by the Moi family to tell Kenyans to respect their privacy at this mourning period of their beloved kin,” said Mr Njiru.

Mr Toroitich was a celebrated Safari Rally driver.

Years ago, Easter holidays meant one thing in Kenya, the Safari Rally and it is a coincidence that Mr Toroitich has died during the Easter holiday.

Mr Toroitich's brother, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, said Saturday, "Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter."

The Baringo Senator added: "We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately. "

He said the family will keep Kenyans updated in on burial arrangements.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui in his message of condolences said Mr Toroitich was a great sportsman .

"Mr Toroitich will be remembered as a great sportsman. He was one of Kenya's leading rally drivers, and was also a farmer," said Mr Kinyanjui

Former President Moi has eight children, five sons and three daughters. They are, Gideon, Philip Moi (a retired army officer) and his twin Doris Elizabeth Chepkorir, Jennifer, June, Raymond Moi, who is Rongai MP and John Mark.

Their mother Lena Moi died in 2004.