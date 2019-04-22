Sudan: Revolutionists-Military At Loggerheads

The opposition Alliance of the Forces of Liberty and Change which lead the protests that saw the downfall of dictator Omer Albashir Sunday said it no longer trusts the Transitional Military Council that intervened to topple Bashir.

In statements at a press conference and in the massive sit-in at the headquarters of the Sudanese Army in central Khartoum the Alliance said it would keep up its sit in and suspend talks with the Military Council.

The Alliance said the Military Council was trying to side-step the demands of the masses and "steal the revolution that offered about a hundred martyrs and hundreds of wounded by not handing over power to the civilians."

It said the Military Council was trying to rule the country unilaterally and reproduce the defunct regime of Bashir.

The Alliance, an umbrella grouping of professional bodies and opposition parties, said the role of the Army is not to rule the country, but to protect the country.

It said it would not recognize any authority that comes by a military coup.

For his part, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council Lt. General Abdelfattah Alburhan, had earlier Sunday announced that his Council had in recent days received about a 100 proposed visions from the country's political forces on how to run the country's affairs during the transitional period up to the general elections.

He said he would reply to those proposals by weekend (Thursday), while the Alliance of the Forces for Liberty and Change has said government formation is its prerogative.

The Alliance had earlier put "an integrative vision on the structures, duties and regulations of the transitional government in keeping with the Declaration of Liberty and Change our people and its revolutionary forces had adopted."

"We have provided the Armed Forces with a summary of that vision and have notified the Military Council of the steps the Alliance would take in the days following government take over from the military," it said.

The Alliance's vision calls for setting up three levels of government. They are:

First: A state council (the presidency) that undertakes the sovereign duties of the country.

Second: A concise council of ministers to be made of qualified persons with professional experience and proven decency. This council will shoulder the executive responsibilities of the country and implement the emergency program of the transitional period.

Third: A transitional civilian Council to undertake the transitional legislative responsibilities. Women will get no less than a 40% representation in this Legislative Council. It will embody all the revolution's forces of women and youths and will observe the country's ethnic, religious and diversity.

These three institutions will implement what the Sudanese masses had agreed upon in the Declaration of Liberty and Change, said the Alliance.

"We have faced intransigence on the part of the Transitional Military Council that does not seem serious to transfer power to the civilians, said one speaker at the Army headquarters' sit in.