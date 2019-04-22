Sudan: Military Council 'Remnant of Old Regime' - Protest Leaders

Khartoum — The leaders of Sudan's popular uprising, the signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a broad coalition of opposition parties including the Sudanese Professionals Association, have announced that they have broken-off all negotiations with the Transitional Military Council, and plan to escalate the protests until the transfer of power to an interim civilian government.

As reported by Radio Dabanga earlier today, the Sudanese Professionals Association, a major force behind the Sudan uprising, has said that it would announce its list of the names of people nominated to serve in the interim civilian government of Sudan at a press conference at 7 pm to be held at the sit-in in front of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces in Khartoum.

However, the announcement of the candidate list has been postponed indefinitely after relations between the civilian leaders and the military junta broke down.

The military council has professed commitment to a transition to civiolian government, however, protest movement spokesman Mohamed Al Amin said the military council is now considered an "extension of the regime" and vowed to escalate the protests.

Al Bashir henchmen travel ban

According the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Abdelfattah Burhan, announced that lists of the wanted leading figures of the former regime have been prepared and distributed at the airports, entrances, and exit to the country.

SUNA reports that the Attorney- General in Charge, Moulana Mahmoud, addressed Sunday the Chief Justice for the seizure of all the private real states belonging to the former officials and their families, the suspension of issuance of any search certificate for any purpose and stop any transfer of ownership until the completion of investigations.

First TV interview

In his first interview on Sudan National TV on Sunday, the TMC Chairman said that these persons are banned from traveling and that their accounts and assets inside Sudan have been suspended, indicating that circles outside Sudan have been addressed in this regard.

He pointed out that the arrested outstanding figures of the former regime included the ousted president, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, Nafie Ali Nafie, Ahmed Haroun and others who were transferred to Kober Prison, adding that some of the former regime's leading figures will be transported to other prisons.

He acknowledged that the authorities found extensive sums of foreign and Sudanese currency in the presidential Guest House, after being inspected by a committee that was composed of the concerned authorities.

Gathering evidence

Responding to a question on detection of any documents incriminating leaders of the former regime, Burhan said that the documents exist in ministries and institutions, urging the affected citizens to give information and help the concerned authorities in this connection.

He stressed that the Public Prosecution was authorized to hold trials for those who are involved in the killing of demonstrators, adding that any affected person can deliver complaint to the Prosecution.

The TMC Chairman stated that the State Security Prosecution was dissolved to enable direct information from the public, indicating that a special administration for fighting corruption will be established at the Public Prosecution.

'Egypt to mediate'

Burhan announced that an initiative is being led by Egypt to prevent putting Sudan in the list of the African Union's ban list.

In the extensive TV interview, the TMC Chairman thanked the African Union for its cooperation with the Transitional Military Council, disclosing the presence of the Chairman of the African Union's Commission, Moussa Fekki, in Khartoum to get assured on normalcy of the situation and that "what has happened was a response to the people's desire and not a coup".

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council has called on the Sudanese army to hand over power to a civilian government within two weeks: if it fails to do so, it will block the country's membership to the AU.

In today's TV interview, the TMC Chairman said he appreciated the role of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in this connection.

He praised the stance of Russia to recognize the Transitional Military Council adding that "the Transitional Military Council has received many contacts and messages from neighbouring and pivotal countries expressing their understanding of the situation in Sudan".

Delegation to USA

Burhan announced that a delegation will leave in the current or next week for Washington, at the request of the US administration, to deliberate about removing the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, and said he has expected a breakthrough in this regard.

He said that the TMC has given a briefing to representatives of the western diplomatic missions and met with some of them, adding that they are agreeing with us on the importance of expediting the transition to an elected democratic government.

Contact with armed movements

Customs Dollar

Burhan announced formation of a committee to reconsider the rate of the customs dollar. He affirmed the TMC keenness to secure decent living for the people and to provide security to help the transfer to a democratic life.

Responding to a question on funds of Sudan government abroad, he said that there is no clear-cut information on this issue, but the funds are being reviewed.

He pointed out that there are suspended loans and grants, indicating that these funds can be paid by international bodies and funding institutions, adding that a number of countries have pledged to extend fuel, wheat-flour and medicines support to Sudan.

On the situation of fuel in the country, the TMC Chairman said that the existing fuel is sufficient for not a short period, explaining that the TMC's economic committee is exerting efforts in this regard, and that Sudan is waiting for the support announced by some bodies.

He acknowledged the increased smuggling of fuel by "the weak souls who took advantage of the current situation".