Tanzania: CCM - We'll Not Field Underperforming Legislators in 2020

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) and Councillors from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), expecting to contest the next general elections should now understand that only those who have proved to be hardworking will be endorsed to vie and retain their seats.

The remark was made by Mr Mohamed Rajab Soud, CCM chairperson- West Region, amongst other leaders while in a Chukwani Constituency tour, adding that the party will not field any candidate who has a record of underperforming in the coming 2020 general elections.

Mr Soud further said that "we are reviewing the performance of all MPs, Representatives and Councillors; the party will only work with leaders who have been serving the interest of the people."

He said the only ticket for one to possibly retain his/her seat was to have admirable record in implementing promises he/she made during the 2015 elections, adding that the party manifesto requires solving the electorate grievances.

Earlier, Zanzibar Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi and CCM Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally, amongst other leaders in the party had several occasions also warned CCM legislators to strategically position themselves for the coming general election by individually evaluating their performances.

"We are evaluating the performance of our leaders including the implementation of the 2015/2020 CCM party manifesto. If your record is not good, you should not expect to be endorsed," equally, they have repeatedly pointed out.

On her side, Ms Mwanaasha Khamis Juma- House Representative for Chukwani once during her Constituency visit hinted that as leaders they have challenges in education, water, health, and various infrastructures to improve in their areas.