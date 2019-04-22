Zimbabwe: Belarus Donates to Idai Victims

Belarus last week donated 46 tonnes of goods towards victims of Cyclone Idai. The goods which included blankets, baby food and clothing were handed over to the Government of Zimbabwe by Belarus First Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Major-General Aleksandr Khudoleev at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Handing over the donation, First Deputy Minister Khudoleev said they were moved by the destruction caused by the cyclone in all affected regions.

"We know in March Zimbabwe was hit by a vicious cyclone which claimed a lot of lives. As soon as President Mnangagwa made an appeal for humanitarian assistance, we immediately responded and our President, who enjoys good relations with his Zimbabwean counterpart, sent us today with this donation.

"We hope the gesture will go a long way in assisting the victims of Cyclone Idai. Our government is ready to assist in every way possible," he said.

Receiving the goods, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo thanked the Belarus government's gesture saying the donation will go a long way in addressing challenges faced by cyclone victims.

"We are greatly honoured to be receiving this donation which will provide a safety net for people experiencing hardships following the loss of their livelihoods. The donation came at the right time and will be put to good use."

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) also donated 14 tonnes of mealie-meal to assist victims of Cyclone Idai.

Speaking at the handover ceremony to the Civil Protection Unit, AMA director for production, planning and operations Mr Maxwell Chikanda said they felt humbled and obliged to participate in relief efforts towards the Cyclone Idai victims

"AMA has seen it necessary to donate 14 metric tonnes of mealie-meal to victims of Cyclone Idai as a way of contributing to the relief efforts that are currently underway in two provinces -- Manicaland and Masvingo. AMA works with the affected communities in these provinces and is therefore duty bound to contribute to the sustenance of livelihoods of the communities," he said.

Johwani Masowe yeChishanu also donated food, clothes and blankets at CPU.

Delivering the consignment of goods donated from within and outside the country, Dr Michael Musanzikwa of Johwani Masowe yeChishanu wished all those injured a speedy recovery and called on the Almighty God to bless the country inits endaevour to bring normalcy to the affected areas..

CPU deputy director Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu expressed appreciation for the gesture by the two organisations.

"Most of our people do not have anything at all, so this kind gesture from our friends is much appreciated. Everything was destroyed and these people need more support to restore their lives to normalcy," she said.