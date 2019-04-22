Tanzania: Over 8,000 Killed in Motorcycle Accidents in 10 Years - Report

Dodoma — OVER 8,000 people died from motorcycle accidents during the past 10 years, an average of 800 deaths a year, with 35,231 others seriously injured, according to latest data from Traffic Police Department.

The data, compiled between 2009 and 2018, shows a negative impact of the newly adopted mode of commercial transport, with 8,004 fatalities recorded during that period.

According to police statistics, 2013 topped the death toll from motorcycle crashes with 1,098 people losing their lives from 6,831 accidents, while 6,578 survivors sustained with injuries.

The lowest rate of motorcycle accidents, resultant deaths and injuries was recorded last year, when the death toll and injuries dropped to 366 and 694 respectively out of the reported 876 motorcycle crashes.

"The data shows that many people are killed or injured in these motorcycle crashes," noted Traffic Chief Commander SACP Fortunatus Musilimu at the closing of a road safety training programme for reporters in Dodoma on Thursday.

Though the data shows a steady decrease in the number of accidents, deaths and injuries over the past five years, with the death toll dropping by almost 50 per cent between 2017 and 2018, SACP Musilimu insisted it was still unacceptable.

Though the data shows a steady decrease in the number of accidents, deaths and injuries over the past five years, with the death toll dropping by almost 50 per cent between 2017 and 2018, SACP Musilimu insisted it was still unacceptable.

"The data points to continuous a decrease in crashes, deaths and injuries, but the number of people killed or injured in the motorcycle accidents is still high and we must keep fighting this menace," said Mr Musilimu.

The traffic commander said a downward trend was attributed to frequent operations and educational campaigns conducted across the country by the traffic police and other road safety stakeholders.

"While such operations and campaigns have resulted in reduction in the number of deaths and injuries, the numbers are still worrying," insisted Mr Musilimu, calling for the enactment of the proposed new road traffic legislation, which among other provisions, seeks to make helmet wearing mandatory for motorcyclists and their passengers.

He said the mandatory wearing of a helmet was important for the safety of both the motorcyclist and the passenger and to reduce fatalities and injuries. The current Road Traffic Act only requires the rider and not the passenger to wear a helmet.

According to health experts, motorcycle accidents are among the leading causes of injury-related deaths and disability in the country.

Dr Mary Kitambi, public health specialist from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said motorcycle-related injuries were increasingly becoming an important contributor to disabilities worldwide.

She said the health sector was being overwhelmed by the trauma victims, revealing hospitals were receiving a considerable number of motorcycle crash victims on a daily basis and urged road safety stakeholders to make more efforts to halt motorcycle and other road traffic crashes.