Sudan: Al-Burhan - Egyptian Initiative to Mediate Between Sudan and AU

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, announced that an initiative is being led by the Arab Republic of Egypt to prevent putting Sudan in the list of the African Union's ban list.

Interviewed by Sudan National TV Sunday, the TMC Chairman thanked the African Union for its cooperation with the Transitional Military Council, disclosing the presence of the Chairman of the African Union's Commission, Moussa Fekki, in Khartoum to get assured on normalcy of the situation and that what has happened was a response to the people's desire and not a coup.

He appreciated the role of Egypt and Saudi Arabia in this connection.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has praised the stance of Russia to recognize the Transitional Military Council.

He added that the Transitional Military Council has received many contacts and messages from neighboring and pivotal countries expressing their understanding of the situation in Sudan.