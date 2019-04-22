Sudan: TMC Chairman - Lists of Wanted Leaders of Former Regime Prepared

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, announced that lists of the wanted leading figures of the former regime have been prepared and distributed at the airports, entrances and exits.

Interviewed by Sudan National TV Sunday, the TMC Chairman said that these persons are banned from traveling and that their accounts and movables inside Sudan have been suspended, indicating that circles outside Sudan have been addressed in this regard.

He pointed out that the arrested outstanding figures of the former regime included the ousted president, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, Nafie Ali Nafie, Ahmed Haroun and others who were transferred to Kober Prison, adding that the Prisons authorities were directed to give permit to any circle to make sure on their presence, adding that some of the former regime's leading figures will be transported to other prisons.

He acknowledged that the authorities had detected a sum of seven million euros, 350,000 US dollars and a local currency in the Guest House, the house of the ousted president, after being inspected by a committee that was composed of the concerned authorities.

Responding to a question on detection of any documents incriminating leaders of the former regime, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan said that the documents exist in ministries and institutions, urging the affected citizens to give information and help the concerned authorities in this connection.

He stressed that the Public Prosecution was authorized to hold trials for those who are involved in the killing of demonstrators, adding that any affected person can deliver complaint to the Prosecution.

The TMC Chairman stated that the State Security Prosecution was dissolved to enable direct information from the citizens, indicating that a special administration for fighting corruption will be established at the Public Prosecution.