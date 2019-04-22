22 April 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Arusha

By Deus Ngowi

Arusha — TWO people died and five others were injured as two vehicles collided at Oldonyo Sambu near the border between Arusha and Longido districts in Arusha region.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shama told the 'Daily News' over the phone yesterday evening that the accident involved two salon cars; Toyota and a Mitsubishi.

With scanty facts about the accident, RPC Shama said one driver was crossing to Ngarenanyuki direction while the other was attempting an overtake, leading to the accident.

He unveiled that all the dead and injured are men, adding that police officers were still at the site collecting information to identify them. The accident came as people were at various places celebrating Easter Sunday

