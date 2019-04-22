Kenya: Shock As Asbel Kiprop Is Handed Four-Year Ban

The International Association of Athletics Federation Disciplinary Tribunal has banned former Olympic and World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop for four years.

Kiprop, the 2008 Beijing Olympics 1500m champion, was tentatively suspended by IAAF's Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) in May last year after having tested positive to blood boosting Erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition test in Iten in November 2017.

Kiprop's ban has been back-dated from February 3, 2018 but the athlete has another opportunity to appeal at the Courts of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Kiprop, through his lawyer Katwa Kigen, had put a vigorous appeal at the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal in London.