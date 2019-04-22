Sudan: TMC Reassures Flow of Oil Derivatives

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lieutenant General Mohammad Hamdan Daklu, reassured Sunday the position of petroleum products including fuel, gas and fernst, in addition to the country's needs of flour, wheat and medicine. This came during his meeting at the Republican Palace with a delegation comprising the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, the Central Bank of Sudan and the Sudanese Agricultural Bank. The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Abdel-Moneim Mohamed El-Tayib said, in a press statement, that the meeting touched on the preparations for the summer agricultural season and provision of the requirements of the agricultural sector, especially the states, explaining that Lt. Gen. Hemaidti stressed the need to underscore the flow of petroleum products to the country nationwide according to the quotas determined. Dr. El-Tayib added that the meeting ensured the flow of wheat to the mills and its distribution to the states of Sudan in accordance to the specified ratios as well as the availability and flow of medicines to the citizens, pointing to the phenomenon of smuggling of goods, adding that the meeting stressed the need to deal decisively with the smuggling.