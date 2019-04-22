Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Coach Apologises to Tanzanians

SERENGETI Boys Head Coach Oscar Mirambo has apologised to all Tanzanians for the unexpected results recorded by his side in the ongoing 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Dar es Salaam.

The country's representatives in the finals were bundled out on Saturday after a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Angola at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

It was the third consecutive slump for Serengeti Boys, who finished at the bottom of their group A table without winning any match and conceded 12 goals, scored six goals in their three matches.

The waves of unconvincing results for the home team began in their opening match of the tournament, where they suffered a 5-4 humiliation from Nigeria, before succumbing to another 3-0 upset from Uganda Cubs and lastly, a 4-2 downfall from Angola.

With the output, favorites Nigeria and Angola have cruised into the last four of the contest and most importantly, both of them have qualified to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in Brazil this year.

On the other hand, debutants Uganda have been sent packing after bagging four points. They lost 1-0 against Angola, won 3-0 over Tanzania and drew their last match against Nigeria.

Speaking at a post-match briefing on Saturday, Mirambo seized the opportunity to apologise to the public for the premature exit of the competition.

"Let me take this chance to apologise to all Tanzanians because what they expected from us is not the outcome we have managed to bring from the tournament.

"Initially, we thought that our preparations prior to the games were enough but things have gone the opposite direction. I am hundred per cent responsible for this poor performance and we need to learn something not necessarily pointing fingers at each other," said Mirambo.

Queried whether this is the right time for him to step down as the team's head coach, Mirambo said when one wants to resign, there are official procedures which are followed according to the nature of the position one holds.

Serengeti Boys were given much hope to do well in the competition putting in mind that they are hosting it for the first time.

More people are questioning the credibility of the team's technical bench as they try to compare it with the past crop of players, who were under then Technical Advisor, Kim Poulsen.