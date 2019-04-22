21 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan - Delegation to Leave for Washington to Discuss Removing Sudan From States Supporting Terrorism

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, announced that a delegation will leave in the current or next week for Washington, at the request of the US administration, to deliberate about removing the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

Interviewed by Sudan National TV Sunday, the TMC Chairman has expected a breakthrough in this regard.

He said that the TMC has given a briefing to representatives of the western diplomatic missions and met with some of them, adding that they are agreeing with us on the importance of expediting the transition to an elected democratic government.

