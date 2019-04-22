Sudan: TMC Vows to Preserve Sudan Unity

Khartoum — The Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. General, Abdul Al-Fattah Al-Burhan, has vowed to preserve Sudan's unity, security and stability.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan, interviewed Sunday by Sudan TV, affirmed the TMC keenness to surpass the current stage to the transitional phase and to provide and required environment for the peacefull handling of power.

He assured the people of Sudan that the loyalty is for the homeland, thanking those in charge of the movement for understanding the current situation and praised the youths for their adherence to the peacefulness.