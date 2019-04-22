Malawi: Chimulirenji Strike an Upbeat Note - 'I Will Be Malawi Next Vice President'

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji has expressed confidence that he will be the next vice president of the country after May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chimulirenji has been in the northern region on campaign trail ahead of the elections.

He said the UTM Party led by the current State vice president Saulos Chilima is sacred of him, accusing the party of pulling down DPP fags and billboards in th north.

Chimulirenji also claimed UTM is following him wherever he goes in vote hunt and pulling DPP flags.

"Wherever I go they are doing that. I was in Kasungu they did that. I am the one they fear," said Chimulirenji.

He said the vice presidency will remain in Ntcheu, where he comes from, and the current holder also hails from the same district.

"I will be your Vice President after elections, make no mistakes," he said.

Chimulirenji said President Peter Mutharika deserves a second term: "Professor Mutarika has delivered and should be re-elected."

He predicted a "resounding victory" in the watershed election, as commentators suggest a tight presidential race.

The last known major and credible survey on possible voting patterns for the May 21 elections by Institute for Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) put Mutharika neck-to-neck with Chakwera while Chilima was not far off in third.

The survey was conducted when Chilima's UTM Party was barely two months old and United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential hopeful Atupele Muluzi was not clear if he was contesting. Now the dynamics ahve changed with former president Joyce Banda withdrawing from the race and supporting MCP's Chakwera.