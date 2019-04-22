22 April 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Dausi Says Katsonga Failed to Develop Mwanza - Aspiring MPs Pledge Development

By Brian Wasili

Candidates aspiring to be legislator for Mwanza Central Constituency have pledged tangible development once voted as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area in May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

They said this on Thursday at Mwanza Community Ground during a political debate organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust.

The shadow MPs were Tadala Lemutala Chinkuyu for United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Kajoza for Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Lucy Mponda Kampezeni on UTM Party ticket, Nicholous Dausi of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and an independent candidate Moses Bingalasi Walota.

Former MP for the area is Davis Katsonga who has relocated to Zomba Ntonya constituency.

Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security, said the area is not developed because the outgoing MP was not visionary.

NICE's Mwanza District Civic Education Officer Kumbukani Kalulu said he was impressed that all shadow MPs contesting in the area came to the debate.

"I am happy that all the aspiring MPs came to participate in the debate which shows their commitment to serve people of this area," Kalulu said.

The debate was aimed at giving electorates opportunity to hear what their shadow MPs are going to do for them once elected so that they make informed choices on May 21.

