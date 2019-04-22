Sudan: TMC Chairman Reveals Contacts With Armed Movements

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, revealed that contacts are being made with the armed movements outside Sudan to convince them to join the peace process.

In the first TV interview with him, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has appreciated the stances of the armed movements and their leaders and thanked them for the good will that they have shown and for their desire to join the peace process.

He also praised the position of the armed movements in declaring cease-fire.

He welcomed the participation of the armed movements in the transitional period.