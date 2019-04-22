Sudan: TMC Member Affirms Commitment to Transfer Power to Civilian Government

Khartoum — Chairman of the professional and social committee of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. (pilot) Salah-Eddin Abdul-Khalig, has renewed the Council's commitment to hand over authority to a civilian government to which the people of Sudan agree.

During his meeting Sunday at the Friendship Hall with Imams and preachers, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Khalig said that the Armed Forces has remained throughout its history an integral part of the Sudanese people, protecting their values and their gains.

He lauded the revolution of youths and wished mercy for the martyrs, stressing that the sanctity of blood was one of the reasons for the bias of the Armed Forces to the revolution which was erupted due to the difficult economic conditions.

He called for promoting the concepts of peace and social security, renouncing tribalism and regionalism, consolidating the values of religious tolerance and the method of moderation, warning against religious and political differences and their effects on the stability and security of Sudan.

He affirmed Council's keenness to provide the necessary goods and services to the citizens so as to enjoy a decent.